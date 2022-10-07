Watch Now
Sheriff: Student in custody after attempted stabbing inside Frederick school cafeteria

Posted at 1:37 PM, Oct 07, 2022
FREDERICK, Md. — A student is in police custody after an alleged attempted stabbing inside a school cafeteria in Frederick.

It happened Friday afternoon at Thomas Johnson High School.

The Frederick County Sheriff's Office said the student was unsuccesful in their attempt to carry out the stabbing.

The whole situation apparently stemmed from a prior altercation between two students. A School Resource Officer was on scene quick enough to prevent things from escalating.

Everyone inside the school is now safe, but parents and area residents can still expect to see a heavy police presence there.

Editor's Note: The Sheriff's Office initially reported the student tried stabbing multiple victims. They now say the incident was an isolated one between two students.

