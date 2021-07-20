Watch
Sheriff: Neighbor saves teen from deadly fiery crash in Harford County

Posted at 9:40 AM, Jul 20, 2021
and last updated 2021-07-20 09:40:23-04

JARRETTSVILLE, Md. — An Annapolis man is dead and a teen is recovering following a fiery crash in Jarrettsville Sunday.

Just after 5:30pm, deputies arrived in the 3900 block of Old Federal Hill Road to find a Ford Expedition engulfed in flames.

The driver, 35-year-old Joseph Lee DePasquale died on scene.

Officials say a neighbor who heard the crash smashed out the car window to pull 14-year-old Kai Merritt from the vehicle before it caught fire.

According to the Sheriff's Office, the action saved Merritt's life.

He was flown by helicopter to Johns Hopkins Pediatrics, and is expected to survive.

Investigators believe DePasquale lost control while driving, causing the car to strike a tree stump.

Evidence suggests excessive speed was a factor. It is unclear if DePasquale was wearing a seat belt.

Anyone with information should call the Harford County Sheriff’s Office Traffic Unit at 443-409-3324.

