Carroll County deputies recover gun, drugs and cash from fleeing driver

WESTMINSTER, Md. — Carroll County deputies recovered a gun, drugs and cash from a fleeing driver Thursday morning.

The Sheriff's Office says they were only going to stop 26-year-old Dorian Isaiah Overton-Owens, for a seat belt violation.

But he fled, so deputies didn't pursue.

Later however, they found his Acura unoccupied and still running in the driveway of a home on David Avenue in Westminster.

Inside they discovered 33 grams of Crack Cocaine, 1.6 grams of Heroin, 1.4 grams of Fentanyl, a handgun with 12 rounds of ammunition, and over $3,900 in cash.

Other deputies spotted Owens getting into another car nearby on Franklin Avenue.

They pulled that car over, which turned out to be an Uber.

Owens was arrested on scene. Police say he's prohibited from possessing a firearm.

