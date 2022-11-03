Watch Now
Sheriff: Elementary school teacher took students to cafe as school was being placed on lockdown

Frederick County Sheriff's Office
Posted at 3:06 PM, Nov 03, 2022
and last updated 2022-11-03 15:06:24-04

MONROVIA, Md. — A report of multiple people stabbed at a Frederick County elementary school on Thursday, turned out to be false.

The Frederick County Sheriff's Office says a teacher at Green Valley Elementary School directed the initial caller to dial 911.

Deputies who responded to investigate, later found out that same teacher, for unknown reasons, took 27 students to a local cafe as the school was being placed on lockdown.

After it was confirmed that no stabbing had occurred, the lockdown was lifted.Normal school operations have since resumed.

Students will be dismissed at their regularly scheduled time.

We've reached out to the school system for comment, and are waiting to hear back.

