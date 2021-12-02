Sheriff: Edgewood man sexually assaulted two women outside a dollar store last month

EDGEWOOD, Md. — An Edgewood man is in custody after police say he sexually assaulted two women outside a Dollar Tree last month.

The first incident was reported November 4.

A woman told Harford County deputies that she was leaving the store in the 1900 block of Pulaski Highway, when a man approached and put his hands down her pants.

On November 12, a second woman made a similar report outside the same store.

That victim said a man came up and pulled her pants down before walking away.

The suspect description given by both women led investigators to 36-year-old Televon Cornelius Jones.

After interviewing Jones, detectives charged him in connection to both incidents. He's now being held without bond.

Police fear there may be more victims and ask anyone with information to call them at 443-409-3154