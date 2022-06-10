Sheriff: Columbia Machine, Inc. gunman opened fire in break room leaving three co-workers dead

SMITHSBURG, Md. — We're learning more about a workplace shooting in Western Maryland Thursday that left three employees dead and three others, including a Maryland State trooper and the gunman injured.

It happened around 2:30pm at Columbia Machine, Inc. in Smithsburg.

The Washington County Sheriff's Office says a 23-year-old worker there was on a regularly scheduled shift, when he went to get a gun from his vehicle and opened fire on multiple co-workers inside the company break room.

RELATED: 3 dead, trooper wounded in shooting at Western Maryland business

Three employees died including, 50-year-old Mark Alan Frey, 31-year-old Charles Edward Minnick Jr., and Joshua Robert Wallace, 30.

A fourth worker, 41-year-old Brandon Michael, was left injured.

The shooter then fled the scene in his Mitsubishi Eclipse but was quickly tracked down by a Maryland State trooper at Mapleville Road, leading to a shootout.

Both the trooper and the suspect were wounded. The trooper has since been released from the hospital.

Police are currently withholding the suspect’s name until he is served with charging documents.

A search warrant of the suspect's West Virginia home, led to the recovery of multiple additional firearms.

