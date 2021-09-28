Sheriff: Cecil County man accused of stealing store tractors was already wanted on 3 warrants

RISING SUN, Md. — Two Cecil County men are in custody after sheriff's deputies found four stolen tractors on their properties.

Ag Industrial out of Rising Sun reported the tractors stolen on September 24.

It's believed they were taken the previous night between 10pm and midnight, from a gated lot behind the business.

Investigators were able to obtain the home addresses of two potential suspects.

Matthew Michael Bullins, lives at the first location on New Bridge Road. Turns out he had three unrelated open arrest warrants in the county.

As they arrested Bullins for the warrants, deputies noticed a blue New Holland Work Master 25 tractor on his property, that looked like the one stolen from Ag Industrial.

A search and seizure warrant of the property turned up two more stolen tractors.

It was later confirmed all three had been stolen from the store.

Police say the fourth stolen tractor was located about three blocks away at a property occupied by Gregory Fredrick Cosner Jr.

There, detectives also discovered a 2017 Nissan Rouge that was stolen out of Harford County, and a stolen 12 gauge shotgun from Elkton.

The tractors have a combined value of more than $7`1.5 thousand.

Both men now face multiple theft charges related to the tractors, not to mention the warrants and other stolen property recovered.