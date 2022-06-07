Sheriff: Bel Air man stole John Deere Gators from community organizations dating back to 2020

BEL AIR, Md. — A Bel Air man is accused of stealing four utility vehicles and tractors from different Harford County recreation organizations.

Deputies were first made aware on May 20, 2020 when they were called to the Hickory Fountain Green Recreation Council on Ady Road in Forrestville.

Someone had cut the locks off a storage shed and stole a John Deere Gator TX from the property.

Just over a year later, another John Deere Gator was reportedly stolen from the same location.

Two weeks after that, a third John Deere Gator was taken from the Hickory Fountain Green Baseball program at Schucks Regional Park in Bel Air.

Then the following month, a Kubota side by side tractor belonging to the Bel Air Terps was stolen from Tucker Field on East West Highway.

It wasn't until Tuesday that the Harford County Sheriff's Office announced an arrest.

They say 22-year-old Adam Patrick O’Brien is responsible for all four thefts.

Harford County Sheriff Adam Patrick O’Brien

But so far, only one of the stolen utility vehicles has been recovered.

At this time, detectives believe they were stolen for personal use and then disposed of.

O’Brien now faces multiple counts of malicious destruction of property, burglary, and theft. He's since been released on bond.

Anyone with information should call the Harford County Sheriff’s Office at 410-836-5442.