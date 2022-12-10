Sheriff: 33-year-old man arrested in connection to homicide in Charles County

CHARLES COUNTY — The Charles County Sheriff's Office have arrested a suspect in connection to a homicide that occurred early Friday afternoon in the 2300 block Tawny Drive.

Travis Wood, 33, came to the district station in Waldorf and requested officers to respond to his home to do a welfare check.

Officers entered the residence and located Shawnda Wood, his wife, with a gunshot wound, she was pronounced deceased.

Wood was developed as a suspect, officers arrested him on Friday and charged him with first- and second-degree assault and murder.

Charles County Sheriffs Office

Wood is currently being held without bond at the Charles County Detention Center.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to contact Crime Solvers at 1-866-411-TIPS.