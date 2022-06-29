Watch Now
Shelton Stewart, Baltimore's first Black-elected sheriff, dies at home in Owings Mills

<p>The Baltimore City skyline seen from Highlandtown. (Photo by Kirsten Dize/ WMAR Staff)</p>
Posted at 11:27 PM, Jun 28, 2022
BALTIMORE — The first Black elected sheriff of Baltimore died last week.

Shelton J. Stewart died on June 22 surrounded by family at his home in Owings Mills. He was 80 years old.

Stewart was elected sheriff in 1986.

"Sheriff Stewart worked tirelessly as a community activist to inspire and improve the lives of Baltimore City youth," a press release said. "He was instrumental in the media campaign "Its 11 o'clock o'clock - Do you know where your children are?"

Stewart's funeral Services will held at Vaughn Greene Funeral home on Liberty Road in Randallstown at 10 a.m. on Friday, July 8. Viewing will be from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Thursday, July 7.

