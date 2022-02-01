Watch
Shelter in place issued at Morgan State, Howard Universities

Police Lights
Posted at 6:46 AM, Feb 01, 2022
and last updated 2022-02-01 06:46:39-05

MARYLAND — A shelter in place was issued at Morgan State and Howard Universities as both schools received bomb threats.

Howard sent a message out to students just before 3 a.m. Tuesday alerting them to the threat. Authorities investigated and just before 7 a.m. the shelter in place was lifted there/

Morgan State University tweeted out its shelter in place just before 6:30 a.m. and told students not to come to campus. They said all instruction will be remote told and all employees are being told to telework. Essential employees will be contacted by their supervisors with additional direction.

Maryland State Police are continuing to investigate a bomb threat called in Monday targeting Bowie State University. No dangerous devices were found during a sweep of each building.

RELATED CONTENT: Bomb threat shuts down Bowie State University

The threat was one of many made towards Historically Black Colleges and Universities on Monday.

