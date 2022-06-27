Watch Now
Sheetz stations lower gas prices to $3.99 thru July 4 weekend

Posted at 6:45 PM, Jun 27, 2022
RICHMOND, Va. -- Sheetz gas stations in Virginia and throughout the Mid-Atlantic region have lowered the price of its Unleaded 88 gas to $3.99 a gallon.

The convenience store chain has lowered the price of its E85 gas to $3.49 a gallon.

"Unleaded 88 is approved by the EPA for use in vehicles for model years 2001 or newer as well as light-duty trucks, SUVs and Flex Fuel Vehicles," a Sheetz spokesperson said in a statement. "E85 contains more ethanol (51%-83%) and is not compatible with all vehicles. It is designed specifically for "flexible fuel vehicles" or FFVs."

The limited-time price reduction will stay in place through the July 4 holiday weekend, an announcement from the gas station chain read.

The average price of gas around Richmond is $4.71 a gallon, according to RichmondGasPrices.com.

