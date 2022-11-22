Sheetz lowers gas prices for week of Thanksgiving

Sheetz gas stations are helping you save at the pump.

They're offering Unleaded 88 fuel for $3.33 per gallon. Sheetz says it may be cheaper in parts of Maryland, with prices as low as $3.08 per gallon.

Unleaded 88 has been approved by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) for use in all 2001 and newer cars, trucks and SUVs. The only difference in the makeup of Unleaded 88 and 87 is their percentage of ethanol. Unleaded 88 contains 5% more ethanol than Unleaded 87.

Customers who sign up to become My Sheetz Rewardz members using code FUELUP88 during this promotion, and purchase Unleaded 88 fuel, will receive 500 points within 24 hours of this promotion ending. You can become a member by downloading the Sheetz app.

The lower prices run through November 28. Click here to find Sheetz locations in Maryland.