Sheetz is about to sell limited four-packs of milkshake beer

BALTIMORE — Ever thought of combining a milkshake with beer and what it would taste like?

Starting at 4pm Friday, you can find out.

That's when Sheetz will launch its extremely limited “Project I Scream, Brew Scream” milkshake beer.

Stores across Maryland, Pennsylvania, Virginia, North Carolina and Ohio will be selling four-packs of sixteen ounce cans for $7.99.

But each store will only have 30 four-packs available, and once they're out that's it, shelves won't be restocked.

So what's in this dream concoction?

Well it's a mix of Goose Island Beer with Sheetz Bros. strawberry and banana puree.

The company describes it like this, "light and fruity beer with a kiss of hop to balance the strawberry sweetness."

