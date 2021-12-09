'She taught us how to survive': Family mourns loss of matriarch struck and killed while waiting for bus

BALTIMORE — West Baltimore is mourning the loss of a community staple after a fatal car crash over the weekend.

Family members said 62-year-old Theresa Jones was waiting for a bus to get home from work when a car struck and killed her at the corner of Druid Hill and North avenues.

"The way she died and everything, it's a big tragedy," said Jone's mother Rachel Butler. "The family that she leaves behind, it's just so sad."

Jones' family banded together Wednesday to talk with WMAR-2 News after planning funeral arrangements.

"This is hard," said Tanyel Jones. "I'm in and out. We all grieve differently. Right now we're just trying to bury our mom."

"She taught us basically how to survive, to live, work," said her daughter Theresa Winchester. "She always would say, 'Keep doing this, keep doing that. Don’t give up.' That’s all I know of her. She was strong."

Theresa Jones was well loved in the Druid Hill community where she worked, according to family. She worked two jobs and loved her family. She had six children and 26 grandchildren."

"She always made sure we were together," said her daughter Valerie Knight. "Right now, is the hardest. We never thought we'd have to face anything like this. So right now, we just need each other."

Family members said Jones was killed early Sunday morning while trying to get home after her shift at a nearby Burger King.

"She closed that night. She gets off late you know, she was leaving work waiting on a bus and that's when it all happened," Jones' daughter, Tanyel.

On Tuesday, dozens of people came out to pay their respects at a vigil. Everyone agreed that she was a hardworking woman.

"There’s nothing that she would do for you," said Denise Smallwood.

Smallwood worked with Jones at the Druid Hill Burger King.

"She was store manager," she said. "She loved everyone she was around."

On Wednesday, employees showed their love by wearing buttons of their manager.

"She was scheduled to work tomorrow at 12," said Smallwood. "I'm going to miss her."

As for the crash, Baltimore Police said it's an ongoing investigation. It's unclear if the driver has been arrested or charged. Investigators are working to see if alcohol or impaired driving played a role in the crash.

"They won't tell us anything," said Jones' son David Coleman. "We just want justice."

Funeral arrangements for Theresa Jones are set for next week at Vaughn Greene Funeral on York Road.