'She didn't deserve to die' Neighbor mourns loss of gunshot victim

BALTIMORE — Friends, family and neighbors are grieving the loss of 48-year-old Sherry Birmingham.

According to Baltimore Police, Birmingham was shot and killed in southwest Baltimore Monday night.

Early reports indicate officers responded at 10:08 p.m. to the 2400 block of Washington Boulevard, where they found Birmingham suffering from a gunshot wound. She was taken to a hospital where she passed.

WMAR-2 News spoke to friends and family who told us off camera Birmingham was a loving woman who'd help anyone in need.

Right now the circumstances surrounding the shooting are unknown. Neighbors tell WMAR they heard at least five gunshots before police arrived. It's unclear if Birmingham was the intended target or if she was hit by a stray bullet.

"She was sweet and kind," said one neighbor who did not want to be identified. "She didn't deserve to die like this, nobody does."

Homicide detectives are asking anyone with information to contact them at 410-396-2100 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.