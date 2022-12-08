ShareBaby program donates car seats to teach proper installation

BALTIMORE — According to the CDC, car crashes are the leading cause of death for children ages 1-4.

But one Baltimore non-profit is looking to change that.

ShareBaby is launching its "Safe and secure" program to teach proper car seat installation and provide new car seats to Baltimore area families in need.

One mom said she wouldn't have known she was doing anything wrong had she not come and was grateful for the tips.

"You need to meet new people to learn new things. I don't know it myself, so meeting new people that know these things i'm able to learn it myself and pass it on to other people," said Heather Keener, a mom.

ShareBaby also distributes diapers and other baby supplies to over 1,500 vulnerable families across Baltimore.