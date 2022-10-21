Severna Park woman accused of killing dog while trying to flee in stolen car

SEVERNA PARK, Md. — A Severna Park woman is charged after police say she ran over and killed a dog while trying to flee in a stolen car.

It all started Friday around 9:15am, when officers were called for a report of someone pulling car door handles on Leelyn Drive.

Things spiraled before police could even get on scene.

At some point the woman who'd allegedly been pulling on car doors started chasing a dog, which prompted a passing motorist to stop and see if she needed help.

Instead, the woman captured the dog and handed it off to the passerby.

That's when the woman got in the passerby's car and tried taking off. This despite an adult passenger being in the car.

But that apparently didn't stop the woman, as she still continued her getaway attempt.

That was until she struck and killed the dog that she'd passed off.

Together, the passenger and passerby got the woman to pull over in time for arriving officers.

She was arrested and identified as 41-year-old Theresa Cooper.

No one else was injured during the incident.

Detectives are still working to find out where the dog came from, and whether it was stolen or somehow got loose from its home.