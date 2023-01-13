Severna Park high school investigating bullying video

SEVERNA, MD — Administrators at a high school in Anne Arundel county are investigating a video they say shows a student bullying another student with special needs.

Severna Park high school principal Lindsay Abruzzo sent out a letter to parents.

She says the video shows a student using racist words and phrases demeaning the student with special needs.

The letter states the student was threatened physical harm.

School officials also are looking for the person who shot the video and sent it out.

You can find the entire letter here.