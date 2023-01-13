Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Severna Park high school investigating bullying video

anne arundel county public schools
Anne Arundel County Public Schools
anne arundel county public schools
Posted at 5:58 AM, Jan 13, 2023
and last updated 2023-01-13 05:58:19-05

SEVERNA, MD — Administrators at a high school in Anne Arundel county are investigating a video they say shows a student bullying another student with special needs.

Severna Park high school principal Lindsay Abruzzo sent out a letter to parents.

She says the video shows a student using racist words and phrases demeaning the student with special needs.

The letter states the student was threatened physical harm.

School officials also are looking for the person who shot the video and sent it out.

You can find the entire letter here.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
2022 Stream 24-7 Website Ad.jpg

About WMAR

How to watch WMAR-2 News on streaming devices