SEVERN, Md. — An investigation is underway after a 16-year-old was shot Monday night in Severn.

Witnesses reported hearing gunshots and seeing a group of people flee from the back of a home in the 8200 block of Parham Court.

The home also appeared to have been damaged by gunfire.

Police say the victim is expected to survive.

There is no word yet on a potential motive.

Anyone with information can call detectives at 410-222-6155, or the Anne Arundel County Police Tip Line at 410-222-4700.