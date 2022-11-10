Several row homes catch fire in South Baltimore's Westport neighborhood

BALTIMORE — At least seven row homes caught fire Thursday morning in South Baltimore's Westport neighborhood.

The flames spread so rapidly, that three alarms had to be called.

Out of the group of burning homes in the 2200 block of Cedley Street, four were occupied — three were vacant, one of which partially collapsed.

Although no one was injured, officials said eight residents were displaced from their homes as result of the fire.



The cause is under investigation

This is a developing story that will be updated as more information becomes available.