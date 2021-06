LINTHICUM, Md. — A MARC train struck a person Tuesday morning near BWI causing multiple delays.

Penn Line trains 414, 416, 427 and 525 are all back on the move, but still experiencing delays.

Meanwhile, Amtrak Acela trains 2107, 2158 and 2154, along with train 181 and Vermonter 56 are also now running late between New Carrollton and BWI.

For the latest on MARC delays, click here.

No other details on the incident have been released.