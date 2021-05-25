Several businesses destroyed after fire rips through strip mall in Solomons Island

SOLOMONS, Md. — Several businesses are destroyed after a fire ripped through a Solomons Island strip mall Monday night.

Multiple alarms rang out around 10:45 p.m. for fire coming from 13860 HG Trueman Road.

Crews from Calvert, St. Mary's, and Charles counties responded to help bring the fire under control.

No injuries were reported, however two pets were rescued from Solomons Veterinary Medical Center.

Excavators have been brought in to remove debris so investigators can begin working on determining the origin and cause of the fire.

Some witnesses reported hearing an explosion before the fire, but officials have been unable to confirm that so far.

Businesses impacted include Solomons Veterinary Medical Center, Patuxent Adventure Center, Vintage Treasures and Used Furniture, Tiki Tanning and Boutique, and HLW Electric.

