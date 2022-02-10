Watch
Three alarm fire breaks out at old Eigenbrot Brewery building in Baltimore

Baltimore Fire Dept.
Baltimore City Fire crews are battling a three alarm blaze that broke out at a seven-story commercial building on Thursday morning.
Posted at 10:00 AM, Feb 10, 2022
and last updated 2022-02-10 11:00:54-05

BALTIMORE — A three alarm fire broke out Thursday at the former Eigenbrot Brewery building in Baltimore City.

Smoke could be seen miles away from the seven-story vacant structure on Willard Street.

So far there are no injuries. The cause remains under investigation.

We have a crew on the scene, and will update this breaking news story as more information becomes available.

