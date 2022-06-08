Watch
Seven shot - two killed - in shootings two miles and 45 minutes apart in Northeast Baltimore

WMAR Staff
Posted at 9:25 PM, Jun 07, 2022
BALTIMORE — Seven people were shot - two of them died - in shootings two miles, and 45 minutes, apart Tuesday evening in Northeast Baltimore.

Police said two people - ages 18 and 23 - were killed in a shooting in the 5500 block of Plainfield Avenue, around 6:30 p.m. Two others - ages 18 and 22 - were also shot, but are expected to survive.

Around 7:15 p.m., three people were struck by gunfire in the 3100 block of Chesterfield Avenue. Police said that because of the seriousness of one of the victims, homicide detectives have been called.

Police are now investigating 150 murders this year.

Officers have not said if the shootings are connected.

