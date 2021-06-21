Seven hurt in five car pileup in Catonsville Sunday

CATONSVILLE, Md. — Baltimore County Police say seven people were injured during a five car pileup Sunday in Catonsville.

It all started around 11:30am at Baltimore National Pike and St. Agnes Lane.

A Chevy Tahoe turned right, causing a Nissan to swerve in order to avoid a collision.

That Nissan ended up striking an oncoming Acura which in turn collided with a Toyota.

Meanwhile as all this was happening, the Chevy Tahoe that started the chain reaction, swerved into a Chevy Equinox.

That impact caused the Tahoe to spin out and hit the Nissan, which initially tried to avoid hitting the Tahoe in the first place.

The Nissan finally came to a stop after crashing into a BGE pole.

Police say none of the injuries appear to be life threatening.

An investigation is underway to determine who was at fault.

