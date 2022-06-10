Serious crash shuts down lanes on I-695 inner loop at Dulaney Valley Road

TOWSON, Md. — At least five people were injured in a Friday afternoon crash along the I-695 inner loop at Dulaney Valley Road.

According to the Providence Volunteer Fire Company of Towson, all are expected to survive.

They tweeted that "properly installed car seats prevented serious injuries."

#pvfc29 Engine 291 & Utility 299 are on scene of a vehicle collision on the IL I-695. All lanes blocked at exit 27 Dulaney Valley Rd #Towson. @BaltCoFire Paramedics are checking out 5 people with non life threatening inj, PROPERLY INSTALLED CAR SEATS PREVENTED SERIOUS INJURIES. pic.twitter.com/xIKYcRN6QO — Providence VFC of Towson, MD (@ProvidenceVFC29) June 10, 2022

The Maryland State Highway Administration says two left lanes remain closed.

There's no word yet on the cause.