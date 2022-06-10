Watch
Serious crash shuts down lanes on I-695 inner loop at Dulaney Valley Road

Providence Volunteer Fire Company of Towson Twitter page
Posted at 3:49 PM, Jun 10, 2022
and last updated 2022-06-10 15:54:47-04

TOWSON, Md. — At least five people were injured in a Friday afternoon crash along the I-695 inner loop at Dulaney Valley Road.

According to the Providence Volunteer Fire Company of Towson, all are expected to survive.

They tweeted that "properly installed car seats prevented serious injuries."

The Maryland State Highway Administration says two left lanes remain closed.

There's no word yet on the cause.

