Serious crash on Dulaney Valley Road in Timonium

Providence Volunteer Fire Company
Posted at 1:57 PM, Jun 02, 2022
and last updated 2022-06-02 13:57:43-04

TIMONIUM, Md. — Crews are responding to a crash in Timonium with a critically-injured victim.

It happened on Dulaney Valley Road at East Seminary Avenue, just north of the Beltway.

Providence Volunteer Fire Company reported on Twitter that one person was trapped in the accident.

A Medevac helicopter was on the way to transport the victim.

Stay with us for any updates.

