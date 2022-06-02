Serious crash on Dulaney Valley Road in Timonium

TIMONIUM, Md. — Crews are responding to a crash in Timonium with a critically-injured victim.

It happened on Dulaney Valley Road at East Seminary Avenue, just north of the Beltway.

#pvfc29 Truck 297 is operating at a vehicle collision with person trapped at Dulaney Valley Rd & E Seminary Ave in #Towson. Our crew is working with @LVFC30 rescue squad to extricate the trapped, critically injured person. @MDSP helicopter is inbound to transport. #BCoTraffic pic.twitter.com/ysG9Ff4opo — Providence VFC of Towson, MD (@ProvidenceVFC29) June 2, 2022

Providence Volunteer Fire Company reported on Twitter that one person was trapped in the accident.

A Medevac helicopter was on the way to transport the victim.

Stay with us for any updates.