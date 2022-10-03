September ends with two more million dollar lottery winners

BALTIMORE — The month of September ended with the Maryland Lottery crowning two more millionaires.

One lucky scratch-off ticket was sold at a 7-Eleven on Lanham Severn Drive in Prince George’s County.

The 22-year-old winner had initially just stopped there to buy some milk, but decided to take a chance on a $20 instant ticket for the Million Dollar Mega Multiplier game.

She knew it was a game her mom enjoyed.

“I jumped on the bed and started laughing,” the happy winner said after learning that she'd won,“My mom started crying.”

The Lottery says there are still five $1 million top prizes that have yet to be won in the game.

Another Maryland resident in Frederick also happened to win a million bucks.

The 73-year-old went to the Sheetz located on Executive Way to put air in his car tire, which led to the purchase of a Show Me $1,000,000! scratch-off.

Interestingly, the Sheetz was his second stop to look for air, as the High's store he previously stopped at was out of service.

“My first thought was that it was $100,000,” said the winner. “But as I looked closer, I realized it was $1 million.”

The excited player then went straight home to show the lucky scratch-off to his wife. “She didn’t believe it until I showed her the ticket,” he said. “She just cried and cried.”

This was the third $1 million top prize claimed on the Show Me $1,000,000! game. There are three more remaining.

Both winners said they plan on putting their winnings towards a new house.