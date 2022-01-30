Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

Separate shootings on city's West side leave two injured

items.[0].image.alt
<b><a label="kat wilcox " class="rte2-style-brightspot-core-link-LinkRichTextElement" href="https://www.pexels.com/@kat-wilcox-329096?utm_content=attributionCopyText&amp;utm_medium=referral&amp;utm_source=pexels" style="box-sizing: border-box; color: inherit; margin-top: 0px; margin-bottom: 0px; text-decoration: none;">kat wilcox </a></b>from <b><a label="Pexels" class="rte2-style-brightspot-core-link-LinkRichTextElement" href="https://www.pexels.com/photo/crime-scene-do-not-cross-signage-923681/?utm_content=attributionCopyText&amp;utm_medium=referral&amp;utm_source=pexels" style="box-sizing: border-box; color: inherit; margin-top: 0px; margin-bottom: 0px; text-decoration: none;">Pexels</a></b>
crime scene tape
Posted at 6:12 PM, Jan 30, 2022
and last updated 2022-01-30 18:12:20-05

BALTIMORE — Baltimore Police are investigating two separate shootings on the same side of the city that left two men injured and self-reporting at local hospitals.

According to police, at approximately 3:40 p.m., patrol officers responded to an area hospital for a report of a walk-in shooting victim.

Once there, officers located a 40 year-old male suffering from a gunshot wound to the thigh.

The victims injuries are believed to be non-life threatening.

Preliminary investigation revealed that the victim was possibly shot while in the area of Park Heights Avenue at Rogers Avenue.

Shortly after at 4:10 p.m., officers responded to another area hospital where located a 21 year-old male suffering from a gunshot wound to the foot.

The victim stated that he was in the 1700 block of North Smallwood Street when he was shot by an unidentified suspect.

Western District detectives are asking anyone with information to contact them at 410-396-2477 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7Lockup.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
OTT Digital Ad 2.jpeg

About WMAR

An in depth look at getting back to work and making ends meet.

4:51 PM, May 16, 2019