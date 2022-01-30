Separate shootings on city's West side leave two injured

BALTIMORE — Baltimore Police are investigating two separate shootings on the same side of the city that left two men injured and self-reporting at local hospitals.

According to police, at approximately 3:40 p.m., patrol officers responded to an area hospital for a report of a walk-in shooting victim.

Once there, officers located a 40 year-old male suffering from a gunshot wound to the thigh.

The victims injuries are believed to be non-life threatening.

Preliminary investigation revealed that the victim was possibly shot while in the area of Park Heights Avenue at Rogers Avenue.

Shortly after at 4:10 p.m., officers responded to another area hospital where located a 21 year-old male suffering from a gunshot wound to the foot.

The victim stated that he was in the 1700 block of North Smallwood Street when he was shot by an unidentified suspect.

Western District detectives are asking anyone with information to contact them at 410-396-2477 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7Lockup.