Seniors & retired veterans in Harford County have until April 1 to apply for property tax credits

BEL AIR, Md. — April 1 is the deadline for some seniors and retired veterans in Harford County to receive a 20 percent credit on their property taxes next year.

To be eligible, residents must be at least 65 years-old, and own a home in Harford County with an assessed value of $400,000 or less.

They must have lived in the same home for at least 40 years, or have retired from the United States Military, or be the surviving spouse of a retired veteran.

Qualified applicants may receive the credit for five years, but must reapply each year.

To qualify for the fiscal year beginning on July 1, residents must document their eligibility with copies of their valid ID and property deed or DD214 military forms.

Citizens can obtain a copy of their deed through the Clerk of the Court’s Land Records Office by calling 410-638-3474 or going online.

Complete eligibility requirements, instructions and applications are available on the Harford County website.

Anyone needing assistance filling out an application can call Harford County Department of the Treasury at 410-638-3450.