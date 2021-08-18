Senator Van Hollen tours Baltimore City

BALTIMORE — Senator Van Hollen toured Baltimore City on Wednesday.

First the senator walked around the Belair-Edison neighborhood with Safe Streets and living classrooms foundation staff and community members.

Later, he joined council member Mark Conway, Loyola University leadership and community members on a tour of the York Road corridor initiative in the Govans neighborhood.

Community leaders are working to improve the business district there. The senator has requested federal funding to support these projects.

"I agree 100 percent that the best model is one that comes from the community," he said. "The community has the best ideas for how to strengthen the community and make it a safer place. So, we will be following their lead."

After the tours, the senator visited Woodbridge Elementary School’s summer camp to host a round-table discussion with State Senator Charles Sydnor and school faculty and staff.

They discussed efforts to support students and parents throughout the pandemic.