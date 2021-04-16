Select students in Baltimore County will be given the opportunity for four in-person learning days a week

TOWSON, Md. — As early as May 10, Baltimore County Public Schools will be offering students the opportunity for four in-person learning days per week. This is an increase from two in-person learning days.

Families are still able to continue to choose five days of virtual learning.

For all students on Wednesdays, Baltimore County Schools says teachers will continue to provide virtual learning in addition to the opportunity to meet with small groups of students to provide tutoring among other things.

Four days of in-person learning may begin on May 10 for these students:



All students in elementary schools, Preschool – Grade 5.

All students in public separate day schools (Battle Monument, Maiden Choice, Ridge Ruxton, and White Oak schools).

In Grades 6 – 12, students receiving special education services primarily outside of general education in cluster and regional programs, including Functional Academic Learning Support (FALS), Communication and Learning Support (CALS), Social-Emotional Learning (SEL), Hearing Impaired, and Visually Impaired).

Four days of in-person learning may begin on May 17 for these students: