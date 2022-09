BALTIMORE COUNTY — Plans are in the works to redevelop Security Square Mall.

The county held its first community forum last night to get ideas.

Most suggested making the mall more family oriented while others suggested more food options, a fitness center and opportunities to engage young people.

There's will be series of virtual and in-person forums from now until November 9th.

The next meeting is Wednesday, October 12th.

You can find the other forums here.