Security guard shoots suspect who tries to take his gun in north Baltimore

A security guard shot a man who tried to take the guard's weapon, in north Baltimore on Saturday evening.

Police responded at about 8:10 p.m. to Maryland Avenue near West 20th Street.

They said an unknown male tried to take a security officer's weapon. After a brief struggle, the security officer got control of the weapon and shot the suspect.

The suspect fled and went to a nearby hospital with a graze wound to the abdomen. Police said they now have him in custody.

