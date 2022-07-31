Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Security guard shoots suspect who tries to take his gun in north Baltimore

police-lights
Police Lights
police-lights
Posted at 10:17 AM, Jul 31, 2022
and last updated 2022-07-31 10:17:15-04

A security guard shot a man who tried to take the guard's weapon, in north Baltimore on Saturday evening.

Police responded at about 8:10 p.m. to Maryland Avenue near West 20th Street.

They said an unknown male tried to take a security officer's weapon. After a brief struggle, the security officer got control of the weapon and shot the suspect.

The suspect fled and went to a nearby hospital with a graze wound to the abdomen. Police said they now have him in custody.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Northern District detectives, at 410-396-2455. Those who wish to remain anonymous can utilize the Metro Crime Stoppers tip line, at 1-866-7LOCKUP. You can also text tips through the Metro Crime Stoppers of Maryland website.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
2022 Stream 24-7 Website Ad.jpg

About WMAR

An in depth look at getting back to work and making ends meet.

4:51 PM, May 16, 2019