A 35-year-old woman is accused of violently carjacking a security guard at Westfield Annapolis Mall early this morning, and fleeing to Glen Burnie before she was ultimately stopped.

Anne Arundel County police responded at about 4:30 a.m. to Westfield Annapolis, where a security guard had been assaulted and pulled from the driver's seat of their security guard.

The suspect, Brandy Whitmore of Annapolis, was seen in the stolen car in the area of Forest Drive and Spa Road in Annapolis.

Police tried to stop the vehicle there, but the suspect fled again and was stopped on 7th Avenue N.E. in Glen Burnie, just east of Governor Ritchie Highway. She bailed out of the car and was arrested after a foot chase.

The security guard suffered non-life-threatening injuries and the security car was recovered.