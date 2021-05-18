Second round of funding coming for Baltimore nonprofits

It’s in the name—non profit—to provide services to people without the goal of making a bunch of money.

Many of these organizations have been financially stretched and torn apart because of the pandemic.

Baltimore the Mayor is committing a big chunk of funding for the second time to help out non profits.

Mayor Brandon Scott used some of the CARES money to support over 100 non profits.

With grants ranging from a couple thousand to over $75,000.

Infection numbers are down and vaccine numbers are up.

The long term financial and trickle down effect of the pandemic will be felt by non profits and the people they serve for years.

With every colorful piece of ceramic there is an opportunity for creations at Art With a Heart.

“We’re filling up the void of self expression,” said Executive Director Randi Pupkin. “With all of the social justice issues that are happening we are giving voice to children and youth and adults through a creative process. Seniors who might be sitting alone and idle have a community through community service or virtual programs.”

Art With a Heart is a nonprofit that provides free art lessons to schools, veterans facilities, Senior facilities.

The pandemic drastically changed their business model.

The grant from the Baltimore Non Profit Relief fund allows them to create these boxes to keep the education going despite being apart.

“It was invaluable to us having the support from the city,” said Pupkin. “We were making in addition to our virtual we felt it was very important that students of all ages were able to actually do the tactile work. To actually have art kits delivered every month with our curriculum.”

The Baltimore Civic Fund partners with the city and the Mayor to create guide and raise funds for non profits.

“Housing was an issue, transportation was an issue, food security,” said President and CEO of the Baltimore Civic Fund HyeSook Chung. “For some of our seniors just getting basic transportation and basic medical needs became so much glaring during the pandemic when resources are really depleted.”

The second round of funding couldn’t come at a better time for organizations like the Asylee Women.

The organization helps asylum seekers and other forced migrants as they navigate the immigration legal process.

“Working with the same budget in 2020 that we had in 2019 was very difficult because we served more than 20 times as many clients last year because of the pandemic,” said Asylee Women Executive Director Tiffany Nelms. “In 2019 we served about 450 asylum seekers and other forced migrants. We served about 2300 between March and December of last year.”

If you have a non profit you can apply for the grant money starting June 1st by clicking here.

The funding can be used for expenses that you anticipate moving forward.

The hope is that the money will help them switch from being reactive to the needs to proactive.