Search underway in Anne Arundel County for suspect who fired shots at police car

Anne Arundel County Police
Posted at 10:45 AM, Sep 13, 2021
BALTIMORE — Anne Arunndel County Police are frantically searching for a suspect accused of shooting out an officer's patrol car window.

It happened Monday morning around Hilltop Road and Blue Ridge Drive.

Police had received a call for an armed person in the area.

No one was struck by gunfire, but police are asking residents in the neighborhood to shelter in place while they investigate.

Broadneck High School and Cape St. Claire Elementary are also sheltering in place.

This is a breaking news story that will be updated.

