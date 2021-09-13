Search underway in Anne Arundel County for suspect who fired shots at police car

BALTIMORE — Anne Arunndel County Police are frantically searching for a suspect accused of shooting out an officer's patrol car window.

It happened Monday morning around Hilltop Road and Blue Ridge Drive.

Police had received a call for an armed person in the area.

No one was struck by gunfire, but police are asking residents in the neighborhood to shelter in place while they investigate.

Broadneck High School and Cape St. Claire Elementary are also sheltering in place.

@BHSAACPS and @CSCElemAACPS are currently in shelter-in-place status as police investigate community incident. No one in or out of either building. Please do not go to the school as there is no access. ALL STUDENTS AND STAFF SAFE inside buildings. Updates here later. — AACPS (@AACountySchools) September 13, 2021

This is a breaking news story that will be updated.