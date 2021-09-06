Search underway for knife wielding man accused of attempted holdup at Westminster church

WESTMINSTER, Md. — A search is underway for a knife wielding man who allegedly tried holding up several people inside a Westminster Church.

The incident happened just before 8:30 Sunday night in the 3200 block of Ridge Road.

Maryland State Police say services had already wrapped up, when an armed man with a stocking over his face came in demanding money and car keys from about 10 worshipers still at the location.

Despite the suspect chasing the victims all the way out to the parking lot, no one got hurt and no property was taken.

The man eventually ran away. He was last seen wearing a green long sleeve shirt, blue jeans, black gloves and a nylon stocking covering his face.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 410-386-3000.

