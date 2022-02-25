Search on for suspect who lit stack of logs on fire outside Safeway grocery store in Bel Air

BEL AIR, Md. — The Maryland State Fire Marshal is in search of a suspect who lit a stack of logs on fire outside a Safeway grocery store in Bel Air.

It happened overnight Friday at the store in the Brierhill Shopping Center on Brierhill Drive.

The flames were put out quickly before any extension reached inside the store, thanks to an outdoor fire sprinkler that activated, and an employee who used fire extinguishers.

Surveillance video actually caught the suspect igniting the sales display of Firestarter logs outside the store.

The suspect was last seen running towards the Season's of Bel Air apartments. The Fire Marshal's Office plans on release surveillance photos later Friday, in hopes of identifying him.

Investigators estimate the fire caused $10,000 in damages.

The store remains open.

