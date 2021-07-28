Search on for masked home intruders accused of violent attack on residents in Friendship

FRIENDSHIP, Md. — Police in Anne Arundel County are searching for three masked men who allegedly broke into a home in the middle of the night and violently assaulted and robbed two people inside.

It happened around midnight in the 100 block of Sansbury Road in Friendship.

Two of the suspects reportedly entered through a bedroom window.

Once inside, they punched a juvenile resident in the face before stealing money, a laptop, and gaming system.

A third suspect went through another bedroom where a woman was asleep with her grandchild.

Police say the intruder woke the victim up, pulled out a gun and pointed it at her.

The gunman then took money from the woman's purse before fleeing.

The juvenile victim sustained minor injuries.

Anyone with information should call police at 410-222-1960 or the Tip Line at 410-222-4700.