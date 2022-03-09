Search on for man who allegedly tried abducting teenage girl from bus stop in Westminster

WESTMINSTER, Md. — Police in Westminster are searching for a man who allegedly tried abducting a teenage girl at a bus stop.

It happened Tuesday between 7:20 and 7:50am on Pinehurst Circle.

The girl told police that the suspect pulled up and tried forcing her into his vehicle.

Police released a sketch of the alleged suspect on social media, and they are asking the public to call them with any potential leads on his identity.

Westminster Police

The vehicle is described as a blue Honda SUV with tinted windows. Meanwhile, the suspect reportedly wore all black and is around 5 foot 11, and 250 pounds.

Detectives are also looking for any footage from neighborhood doorbell cameras, that could help in the case.

Anyone with information is asked to call 410-848-9285 or 410-857-8477