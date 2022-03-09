Search on for man who allegedly tried abducting teenage girl from bus stop in Westminster

WESTMINSTER, Md. — Police in Westminster are searching for a man who allegedly tried abducting a teenage girl at a bus stop.
It happened Tuesday between 7:20 and 7:50am on Pinehurst Circle.
The girl told police that the suspect pulled up and tried forcing her into his vehicle.
Police released a sketch of the alleged suspect on social media, and they are asking the public to call them with any potential leads on his identity.
The vehicle is described as a blue Honda SUV with tinted windows. Meanwhile, the suspect reportedly wore all black and is around 5 foot 11, and 250 pounds.
Detectives are also looking for any footage from neighborhood doorbell cameras, that could help in the case.
Anyone with information is asked to call 410-848-9285 or 410-857-8477