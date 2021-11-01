Search on for group of shop lifters accused of trying to run over Halloween store employee

GLEN BURNIE, Md. — Police are in search of a group of women accused of shop lifting and assaulting an employee at a Glen Burnie Halloween store.

The incident took place Halloween afternoon on East Ordnance Road.

Anne Arundel County Police say an employee at the Spirit of Halloween store was assaulted while trying to stop two women from leaving with stolen merchandise.

The employee reportedly followed the suspects outside as they got into a waiting silver Acura with two other women.

That's when police say the driver tried running the victim over.

Instead, the group ended up hitting a parked car before fleeing.

Anyone with information should call police at 410-222-6135 or the TipLine at 410-222-4700.