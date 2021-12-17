Search on for driver, vehicle involved in Glen Burnie hit & run

GLEN BURNIE, Md. — Police are in search of a driver and vehicle wanted in connection to a Thursday hit and run in Glen Burnie.

A 53-year-old man was trying to cross the street in the 7500-block of Ritchie Highway, when he was struck and severely injured by a Ford F-150.

The pickup truck reportedly took off and was last seen driving on Baltimore Annapolis Boulevard, headed towards Route 10.

Investigators believe the cause of the crash was due to pedestrian error. The hit and run vehicle is dark in color, and possibly a 2009 through 2014 model.

Anyone with information can call Anne Arundel County Police at 410-222-4700.