Search continues for Baltimore mother, accused of abducting 1-year-old child

BALTIMORE — The search continues for a one-year old child and his biological mother, who is wanted for abduction.

Baltimore Police say Raven Harris took Legand Parham on Sunday evening, from a foster home he'd been placed in on Laurens Avenue.

After driving off, Harris allegedly sent a Facebook message to the foster parent telling them she was just taking Legand to the store.

But police say Harris stopped answering messages, and never returned with the child.

According to charging documents, there is an active court order stating that Harris has no parental rights to Legand.

The foster mother who Legand is supposed to be staying with was reportedly arrested for an unrelated incident, and so now her daughter has custody.

As for Harris, she now has an open warrant out for her arrest on charges of kidnapping and child abduction.