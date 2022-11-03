Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Sea turtle makes the National Aquarium its new home

Kemp's ridley sea turtle
National Aquarium
Kemp's ridley sea turtle
Posted at 4:58 AM, Nov 03, 2022
and last updated 2022-11-03 04:58:15-04

BALTIMORE — A 42-year-old, 62-pound, male Kemp's ridley sea turtle is now a resident at the National Aquarium.

The Animal Care and Welfare teams welcomed the turtle on October 24. It made the long journey from Orlando, Florida on a private jet.

The Kemp's was raised at the Cayman Turtle Centre on Grand Cayman Island as part of a breeding program undertaken in 1980 in an effort to bolster the numbers of wild Kemp's ridley sea turtles.

The turtle has already gone through 90 days of quarantine at Sea World Orlando, and will do the same at the National Aquarium before going into its new habitat.

The aquarium will introduce him to the public next year.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
2022 Stream 24-7 Website Ad.jpg

About WMAR

How to watch WMAR-2 News on streaming devices