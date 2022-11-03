Sea turtle makes the National Aquarium its new home

BALTIMORE — A 42-year-old, 62-pound, male Kemp's ridley sea turtle is now a resident at the National Aquarium.

The Animal Care and Welfare teams welcomed the turtle on October 24. It made the long journey from Orlando, Florida on a private jet.

The Kemp's was raised at the Cayman Turtle Centre on Grand Cayman Island as part of a breeding program undertaken in 1980 in an effort to bolster the numbers of wild Kemp's ridley sea turtles.

The turtle has already gone through 90 days of quarantine at Sea World Orlando, and will do the same at the National Aquarium before going into its new habitat.

The aquarium will introduce him to the public next year.