Scooter rider killed in hit-and-run in Havre de Grace

HAVRE DE GRACE, Md. — A person riding an electric scooter was struck and killed by a vehicle that fled the scene in Havre de Grace on Wednesday evening.

Havre de Grace police said it happened at about 10:12 p.m. Sept. 14, on Post Road near Bay Boulevard.

The preliminary investigation shows the victim was riding the scooter in the wrong direction - west in the eastbound lane - and was hit by an oncoming vehicle.

The vehicle, which may be a Ford Sedan, didn't stop and kept driving.

The victim was flown to Shock Trauma by Medevac helicopter and was pronounced dead there.

Havre de Grace police are asking anyone who may have seen the crash or has any information to contact Detective Sergeant Harmel or Detective Cooper of the Criminal Investigation Division at (410) 939-2121.