Scooter rider killed in hit-and-run at Inner Harbor

BALTIMORE — Baltimore police are investigating two hit-and-runs that happened within 24 hours, one of which left a 19-year-old scooter rider dead after he was struck at the Inner Harbor.

The first incident happened at about 11:13 p.m. June 19, on Light Street near Pratt.

Witnesses told police the 19-year-old male victim was riding on a scooter when he was struck by a vehicle that fled the scene. Police don't have any description of the suspect.

The victim was taken to a hospital, and died from his injuries on June 20.

The second hit-and-run was at about 6:57 p.m. June 20, on Franklin Street in west Baltimore.

Police say a man was trying to cross at Franklin and Pulaski streets when he was struck by a blue vehicle.

He was taken to Shock Trauma with life-threatening injuries. Anyone with information is asked to call Crash Team Investigators at 410-396-2606 or call Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7lockup.