School violence becomes rising concern in Baltimore County

Posted at 5:35 PM, Jan 16, 2023
TOWSON, Md. — School violence will be a big topic at the next Baltimore County school board meeting.

It comes after a teenage girl was stabbed several times at Lansdowne High School last week.

In that attack, police say a 17-year-old stabbed a 15-year-old several times.

The board's next meeting is Tuesday, January 17.

WMAR-2 News spoke with one parent who's also part of the Baltimore County parent and student coalition.

"Two and a half months ago, there was a major high that was documented on news with a principal that got hit. And now a child got attempted murder in a bathroom. So there we need to continue to identify these schools that have problems and just provide additional resources. Not every school is bad in Baltimore county, but many of them have many issues, and it's escalating a principal getting hit, attempted murder. What's next? I don't even want to think about it," said James Torrence.

Torrence also says the school system needs to rearrange it's resources, saying the Baltimore County administration is too top heavy and paid too much.

The meeting on Tuesday is at 6:30 in Towson.

