Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

School bus involved in crash on Rt. 140 in Westminster

School Bus- Generic
AP
School Bus- Generic
Posted at 2:43 PM, Dec 19, 2022
and last updated 2022-12-19 14:51:18-05

WESTMINSTER, Md. — A Carroll County school bus was involved in a crash this afternoon on Route 140 in Westminster, just down the street from the school.

Four students from Winters Mill High School were onboard Bus 324, said Carroll County Public Schools.

They were checked out by medical personnel and released, said the school system.

The crash happened at about 2:07 p.m. near the Wawa, on Route 140 at Old Baltimore Road.

The school system said emergency personnel are reporting to the scene, and parents will be notified.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
2022 Stream 24-7 Website Ad.jpg

About WMAR

How to watch WMAR-2 News on streaming devices